JKSM denounces arrest, thrashing of party activists

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) has strongly denounced the arrest and beating of party leader, Adnan Salfi, and his associates in Tral.

The JKSM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Adnan Salfi and his associates, Shahzad Ahmed, Aadil Khan and Muddasir Ahmed were coming back after visiting the residence of martyred youth, Noor Muhammad Tantray, and addressing public gatherings in Tral area of Pulwama when the Indian forces’ personnel thrashed them without any reason.—KMS