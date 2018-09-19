JKSM delegation expresses solidarity with Barkati’s family

Srinagar

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) visited the house of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Sarjan Barkati, in Shopian and expressed solidarity with his family.

The delegation led by the Chief Organizer of the women wing of the party, Mrs Nafisa extended full support to the programme announced by the family Sarjan Barkati to press for his release and protest against his continued illegal detention.

The JKSM Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, on the occasion also talked to the family members of Sarjan Barkati over phone from Srinagar and expressed deep concern over continued illegal detention of Barkati and other Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Zafar Butt addressing corner meetings in different areas of Srinagar condemned the fresh arrest spree by the Indian police in the territory.

He appealed to the world human rights bodies to come forward and save the people of occupied Kashmir from the Indian atrocities.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp