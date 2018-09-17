JKSM condemns detention of resistance leaders, activists

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) has condemned the illegal detention of resistance leaders and activists and said that it was extremely unwise to deny political space and muzzle genuine voices of Kashmiris.

The JKSM spokesman in a statement in Srinagar denounced the authorities for creating chaos in the territory and said that party activists including Imtiyaz Ahmad and Abdul Rashid were arrested from the High Court.

He deplored that both the activists were implicated against false and fake allegations in 2010 and were sent to central jail, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Zafar Akbar Butt, a delegation led by Farooq Ahmed and comprised Mohammad Sarwar, Nasir Mushtaq and Javed Ahmad visited martyrs’ families in Harwan and Langate and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.—KMS

