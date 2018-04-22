JKSDMI starts campaign for 4th debate in House of Commons

London

The Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI) team has started its campaign for fourth parliamentary debate in the House of Commons in London to raise the voice of British Kashmiris in the British Parliament as well as in different cities. The JKSDMI in a statement issued in London said that its team had successfully managed to get signatures of more than 60 parliamentarians and handed over the list to the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir in the British Parliament.

The statement said, the APPG leadership team has submitted the petition to the Back Bench Business Committee to seek the date of fourth debate in the near future.—KMS