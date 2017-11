Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League led by its Chairman Mukhtar Ahmed Waza visited the families of martyrs in Pulwama district.

Other members of the delegation included Nisar Ahmed Rathar, Manzoor Ahmed, Molvi Aarif, Muhammad Younis, Sajjad Ahmed, Muhammad Waheed and Hujat-ul-Islam.

The delegation also participated in a meeting, which was organized to pay tributes to two martyrs at Pusal in Pulwama.—KMS