JKPL holds party convention, discusses IOK situation

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKML) held a party convention in Kokernag, today, and discussed the present political situation of the territory.

The JKPL Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, addressing the convention urged India and Pakistan to initiate meaningful and result-oriented dialogue process to settle the Kashmir dispute. He said that the lingering dispute should be resolved through peaceful political means.

Mukhtar Waza said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute had halted the prospects of development and a better future in the region.

He also welcomed the statement of the UN Rights Chief, Michelle Bachelet, in which she slammed India for lack of any ‘meaningful improvement’ on addressing the issues highlighted in a report released earlier on Kashmir by the UN.—KMS

