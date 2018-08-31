JKPL condemns detention of WAZA

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League has strongly condemned the detention of party Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza. Mukhtar Ahmad Waza was arrested by Islamabad police early Thursday morning from his residence in Islamabad town.

The JKPL spokesman in a statement termed the continued arrest of Mukhtar Waza as political vengeance and worst human rights violation perpetrated by the Indian authorities.

The spokesman also paid tributes to martyrs Altaf Ahmad Dar and Umar Rashid Wani and said that the “Kashmiri youth are offering priceless sacrifices to free Kashmir from Indian bondage.—KMS

