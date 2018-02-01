JKPL condemns arrest of Waza, party acitivists

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, along with over half a dozen party activists in Islamabad town.

The police took Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and other party activists into custody when they were on their way to participate in a protest in Srinagar against killing of civilians by Indian troops in Shopian. They were lodged in Sadar Police Station in Islamabad town. The JKPL in a statement while condemning the killing of civilians and arrest of resistance leaders said that the Indian forces and the puppet authorities were violating all international laws in occupied Kashmir. It paid glorious tributes to Rayees Ahmed Ganai who was injured in the firing of troops in Shopian on Saturday and succumbed to his injuries at Soura hospital in Srinagar.—KMS