JKPA demands release of Kashmiri political prisoners

Jammu

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) has demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

The JKPA Chairman, Aquib Wani, in a statement issued in Jammu said the illegally detained Kashmiris are facing life threat due to lack of medical care when massive surge in coronavirus is sweeping India.

He deplored that amidst fast spreading coronavirus, shifting of the Kashmiri prisoners from IIOJK to different parts of India was a brutal act and tantamount to endangering the prisoners’ lives.

Expressing his concern on the declining health condition of hundreds of Kashmiri political detainees lodged in different jails in India, the Aquib Wani said that in view of the massive spike in COVID deaths and infections, the government of India should release the Kashmiri prisoners.

Aquib Wani appealed the world human rights bodies to take notice of plight of the Kashmiri detainees and impress upon India to release them without any delay.—KMS