JKNF terms Shopian killings worst Indian barbarism

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (AJK)

Terming the latest killings of innocent kashmiris by the Indian occupational forces in Shopian town of the occupied valley as the worst example of state terrorism and barbarism, Jammu Kashmir National Front Monday said that Indian occupying forces have been given every freedom to kill Kashmiris that is why such killings occur every now and then.

The J & K National Front central spokesperson Altaf Hussain Wani has termed in a statement released to the media here Monday that the Shopian killings as barbaric and said that such incidents have no place in the civilized world and are unacceptable to every justice loving person.

The occupational Indian army killed civilians Suhail Ahmad Wagay son Khalid Ahmad Wagay of Pinjora, Shahid Khan son of Bashir Ahmad Khan of Malik Gund, Shahnawaz Wagay son of Ali Mohammad of Langandora Trenze, and Gowhar Ahmad Mir of Molu Dangerpora. Indian army also martyred two brave hearts Amir Ahmed Malik son of Bashir Ahmed Malik of Harmain and Ashiq Ahmad of Rakpora in Shopian, occupied valley.