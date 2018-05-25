JKNF pays tributes to Prof Wahid, other martyrs

Islamabad

In Indian occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (NF) has paid rich tributes to Professor Wahid on his anniversary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKNF in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The party also remembered all martyrs of Tangmarg and pledged to safeguard the mission of the martyrs.”

“Professor Waheed was a great scholar and intellectual who instead of choosing luxuries sacrificed his life for a great cause.

The martyrs’ sacrifices demand our steadfastness so that India is forced to vacate Jammu and Kashmir which it is occupying by the dint of military might,” the statement said.

The JKNF while remembering Professor Wahid and other martyrs said, “The great sacrifices of martyrs are the real assets of the Kashmir movement which will be protected at all costs.”—APP