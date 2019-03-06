JKNF condemns ban on political activities in IHK

Our Correspondent

Mirpur (AJK)

Describing the recent imposition of ban by the Indian occupying forces on Jamaat-e-Islami in occupied Jammu Kashmir as highly condemnable and sealing the residential houses of many Jamaat activists as shocking, the Jammu Kashmir National Front said on Tuesday that political activities have now been openly banned in the disputed held region.

Deputy Chairman of the Jammu National Front, Altaf Hussian Wani said that Jamaat-e-Islami in occupied Kashmir is known for its socio religious and humanitarian work across the region and banning it is an utter example of imperialistic mindset of India. After banning the Jamaat-e-Islami, police have started sealing of the residential houses of its members which has created panic across the region.

Wani, currently attending the ongoing session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, said, while talking to this Correspondent over telephone Tuesday.

