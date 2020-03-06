JKNF condemns arrest of Tariq Shah, his daughter by NIA in occupied Kashmir

Mirpur (Ajk)

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has strongly condemned the NIA authorities for falsely implicating and arresting Tariq Ahmad Shah and his daughter Insha Jan in connection with the Pulwama attack case in Indian held Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Friday, JKNF spokesman said, “NIA authorities have been in a habit of levelling baseless allegations against Kashmiris and implicating them in false and frivolous cases”.

He said that there were thousands of such cases in which innocent people were held responsible for the crimes they had not committed. “Ironically the Indian authorities did not even spare the Kashmir women who happen to be the worst victims of the conflict”, he added.—APP