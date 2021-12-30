JKMM concerned over harassment of party leader’s relatives in Pulwama

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement has ex-pressed concern over the harassment and arrest of the relatives of its leader, Abdul Majeed Mir, by Indian forces in Pulwama.

The JKMM spokesman in a statement in Srina-gar denounced the unabated arrest spree unleashed by the Indian forces across IIOJK. He said that the forces’ personnel arrested three brothers and nephew of Abdul Majeed Mir, who is the Vice Chairman of JKMM and party representative in AJK.

The spokesman said that Abdul Majeed Mir’s relatives had been put behind the bars on baseless charges. He said that such acts depicted the worst Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. However, he said that these Indian brutal tactics cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.—KMS