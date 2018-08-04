JKML discusses freedom movement, political situation

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League JKML (JKML) discussed the ongoing freedom movement and the prevailing political situation in the territory.

The JKML Acting Chairman, Abdul Ahad Parra, addressing a party meeting held in Bandipora said that the people of Kashmir had rendered countless sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs. He maintained that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs. He asked the party leaders and activists to make the organization more vibrant and active on ground.

Abdul Ahad Parra strongly condemned the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Ghulam Qadir Butt, Assadullah Parray, Merajuddin Nanda, Molvi Sajad, Hakeem Showkat, Fayaz Ahamd Talaq, Fahmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle till they achieved their birthright to self-determination.

The meeting was attended by many activists and office-bearers of the party belonging to Bandipora District including Peer Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Ismail Jameel, Muhammad Younis Khan and Khursheed Ahmed. On the occasion, Peer Abdul Majeed after individual suggestions was nominated as District President for Bandipora till further orders.—KMS

