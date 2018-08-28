JKML condemns slapping of PSA on party leader

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has strongly denounced the occupation authorities for slapping draconian law, Public Safety Act, on party leader, Feroz Ahmed Khan, and another civilian, Ghulam Hassan Shah.

The JKML spokesman, Sajjad Ayubi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian police arrested Feroz Ahmed Khan from Khanyar in Srinagar and Ghulam Hassan Shah from Hajin area of Bandipora district. He said that the authorities booked the arrestees under the PSA and lodged them at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu. He termed the action as the worst kind of state terrorism.

The JKML spokesman said that the occupied territory had been turned into a police state where police were arresting people and implicating them in false cases. He said that slapping of PSA on pro-freedom leaders had always been a tool of the authorities to force the people and leadership into submission. “Such tactics had been tested in the past and failed to make the people of Kashmir surrender before New Delhi’s military might and will meet the same fate in the future as well,” he added.

The JKML spokesman appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir and initiate measures for the repeal of black laws that provide impunity to the Indian forces’ personnel for their brutal actions in the territory.

Meanwhile, a JKML delegation led by its Acting Chairman, Abdul Ahad Parra, visited Langate area of Kupwara and paid rich tributes to martyred youth, Muzaffar Ahmed. Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Ahad Parra said that the Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their today for the better future of their people. He said that sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.—KMS

