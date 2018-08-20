JKML condemns re-arrest of party leader

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has strongly condemned the re-arrest of its Vice Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Mir inside the premises of Srinagar central jail after he was released on a court order.

The JKMC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the High Court of the territory ordered his release after quashing the draconian Public Safety Act against him but the jail authorities re-arrested him from the jail premises. The party termed the move as the worst form of human rights violation.

The spokesman said that the detention was illegal and the police had neither informed his family members nor party about his fresh detention. He said Kashmir has been turned into a police state.—KMS

