JKMC urges party workers to follow JRL programmes

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) was held today in Srinagar with its President, Mohammad Sultan Magray in chair.

The participants of the meeting condemned the protests of Hindu communal extremists who were demanding release of SPO Deepak Khajuria, murderer and rapist of nomad girl, Asifa from Kathua, Jammu.

Mohammad Sultan Magray urged the party members to strictly support and follow the progammes of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

The party General Secretary, Merajuddin Soleh in his speech condemned the statements of the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti being issued day in and day out.

The participants appealed to the United Nations to implement its Kashmir resolutions so that the lingering dispute could be resolved according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The meeting was attended by Farooq Ahmad Reshi, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Faizan Ahmad, Hafeezullah Bafanda, Shakeel Ahmad Sofi, Abdul Ghaffar Guru, Ali Mohammad Mir, Bashir Teli, Hameed Dar Muslim, Abdul Ghani Dar, Ghulam Hyder, Feroz, Abdul Majeed Dar, Fida Hussain Wani, Shoukat Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Ramzan Malla, Manzoor Ahmad Butt and Nazeer Ahmad.—KMS