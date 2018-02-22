JKMC delegation visits family of martyred civilian

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference headed by President, Muhammad Sultan Magray, today visited the residence of slain Syed Habibullah of Soibug Budgam and expressed solidarity with his family.

Syed Habibullah, who was mentally unsound, was martyred by Indian forces on Sunday. Speaking to the mourners on the occasion, Muhammad Sultan Magray condemned the brutal killing of the elderly man.

He urged India to acknowledge the ground realities and give the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.—KMS