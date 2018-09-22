JKMC condemns killing of innocent Kashmiris

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) has condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops on daily basis.

The JKMC in its executive committee meeting in Srinagar discussed the latest situation of the territory and urged the immediate release of the party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar.

The participants of the meeting denounced the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and harassment of their family members and said that such cheap tactics would never bring peace but would deepen the anger and hate against India in the territory.—KMS

