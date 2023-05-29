JKLF urges US, UK, EU to force India to refrain from victimising Yasin Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front has denounced some BJP pawns disguised as local politicians in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for favouring the India’s National Investigation Agency’s sinister move against party chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik.

According to Kashmir Media Service, this was stated by central chief organizer of JKLF Sabir Gul in a statement in London. He urged the United States, the United Kingdom and European Union to shun the politics of hypocrisy and prevail upon New Delhi to refrain from victimising the Kashmiri freedom leader.

The statement termed the plea of NIA at Delhi high court for sentencing JKLF incarcerated Chair-man Muhammad Yasin Malik to death as nefarious and politically motivated.

Sabir Gul said that exactly after a year when on the dictates of current extremist government of India, Yasin Malik was unfairly awarded life sentence by a special court in fake, concocted and frivolous cases, the same Indian notorious agency NIA has now moved Delhi high court asking for Malik’s death penalty.

While describing the incarcerated chairman JKLF Yasin Malik as the worst victim of political vendetta at the hands of government of India, Sabir Gul said moving high court to award a capital punishment to Yasin Malik itself shows the political motivation of this agency and also the callous and undemocratic behavior of the Indian government towards the Kashmiri political prisoners.

The chief organizer of JKLF castigated Altaf Bukhari and some of the BJP leaders for their statements supporting the NIA plea in Indian high court to award the death sentence to Yasin Malik.—KMS