JKLF stages protest against civilian killing in Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), today, organized a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the recent civilian killing in Pulwama and plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails.

Soon after the Friday prayers, scores of JKLF activists led by senior party leaders held a demonstration at Maisuma in Srinagar.

The demonstration was held in response to a call by the Joint Resistance Leadership to protest the recent civilian killing in Pulwama and the plight of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

The JKLF leaders and activists including advocate Bashir Ahmad Butt, Showkat Bakhshi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Muhammad Zaman Mir, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Muhammad Siddeque Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Ashraf Bin Salam, Ghulam Muhammad Dar, Professor Javed and Merajuddin Parry gathered near Budshah Chowk, Lal Chowk and staged a peaceful protest against the oppression on Kashmiris by Indian forces.

Holding placards in their hands and raising slogans in favour of martyrs and prisoners and against the ongoing crackdowns, the JKLF leaders and activists marched towards Lal Chowk and staged a peaceful sit-in near Budshah Chowk, which was addressed by various JKLF leaders.

Meanwhile, the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said continued tyranny and oppression against unarmed civilians and peaceful political resistance can never go side by side. He said Kashmir is run by military might and killing innocent humans and arresting peaceful political leaders and activists have become a routine.

Condemning the ongoing repression in Kashmir, especially in the south and north of Kashmir valley, he said, on one hand, Indian rulers and their Kashmiri stooges claim and propagate democracy and, on the other, suppress people’s voices through use of brute force.

He said only few days ago Pulwama witnessed a bloodbath where Indian forces cordoned dozens of villages and vandalised the properties.

He said during crackdown in Pulwama, the trigger-happy forces opened fire on civilians killing one more Kashmiri youth, Fayaz Ahmad on spot and injuring dozens more. He said killings, arrests, lootings and shootings cannot put Kashmiris into submission, fighting for their freedom and dignity.

Condemning the prolonged illegal detention of JKLF leaders, Sheikh Nazir Ahmad, SirajuddIn Mir, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Abdul Rashid Magloo, Ghulam Nabi Kashmiri and Maulana Sarjan Barakati, languishing in different jails under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) or other black laws, the JKLF chairman said the purpose of slapping PSAs on Hurriyat leaders and activists is to prolong their illegal detention.—KMS