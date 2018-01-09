JKLF remembers martyr Sajad Kenoo on his anniversary

Srinagar

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has paid glowing tributes to Sajad Ahmad Kenoo on his martyrdom anniversary.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a memorial meeting held to recall the sacrifices of martyr Sajad Ahmad Kenoo said that Sajad was a humble person and a brilliant human being.

He said the sacrifices of heroes like Sajad Ahmad Kenoo can never be forgotten, adding: “Today when we remember his sacrifices and struggle, we pledge to take his mission forward with passion and zeal.

Meanwhile, the JKLF Chairman expressed heartfelt grief over the sad demise of sister of APHC leader Ghulam Nabi Sumji. He along with a delegation visited Sumji family and expressed solidarity with the bereave family members.—KMS