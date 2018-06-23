JKLF protests Srigufwara killing

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on Friday staged a protest against the killing of a civilian and injuries to dozens others in Srigufwara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district earlier Friday.

Scores of JKLF leaders and activists assembled in Maisuma soon after congregational Friday prayers and staged a protest to denounce the killing of Muhammad Yousuf Rather and injuring of his wife who remains admitted at SKIMS Soura.

The protesters raised pro-freedom slogans as they marched through Maisuma area of the city.

Around 20 civilians were injured in forces’ action on protesters who clashes with them near the site of gunfight in Srigufwara that left four militants and a policeman dead.—GK