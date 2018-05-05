JKLF protests Kashmir killings

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on Friday staged a protest in Srinagar against the “horrible rise in innocent civilian killings” in Kashmir. Scores of JKLF leaders and activists gathered at Madeena Chowk and marched towards Lal Chowk to protest the killings. Joint Resistance Leadership of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had called for the protest.

The protesters later staged a peaceful protest sit-in near Budshah Chowk.

Meanwhile, JKLF chairman Yasin Malik, according to a party statement, said that “horrible rise in innocent killings is actually a manipulation of frustration that Indian rulers, their Kashmiri stooges and armed forces are suffering from.” “…innocent Kashmiris are falling to the state terrorism of India and hundreds of thousands have and are being injured on a daily basis,” he said, according to the statement.—GK