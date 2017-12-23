JKLF protests against civilian killings in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) held a demonstration in Srinagar, today, against the killing of civilians by the Indian troops.

Call for the demonstrations had been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Scores of JKLF activists led by Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Yasin Butt and Bashir Ahmed Kashmiri assembled at Maisuma in Srinagar after Juma prayers and took out a procession against the killing of civilians particularly the two women, one each in Shopian and Handwara areas.

Beauty Jan of Shopian and Mysara Bano of Younsu Handwara were killed by the troops during siege and search operations. The protesters, carrying banners with the pictures of the infants left by the two women, raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Addressing the participants of the protest and media person, Noor Mohammad Kalwal said that killing innocent men and women with impunity, vandalizing properties, looting houses and shops, torturing people, putting peoples residential houses to flames, clamping crackdowns to stop peoples protests indiscriminate pellet and bullet firings and other acts to suppress Kashmiris, has become an order of the day and blood of humans has been turned into a cheapest commodity in Kashmir.

He said these atrocities are being committed to suppress Kashmiri voices but the oppressors while committing these inhuman acts are forgetting the historical fact that freedom movements of nations never get suppressed by these kinds of tyrannies.

He said Kashmiris will never tolerate the killing spree, atrocities and will keep protesting against these undemocratic and inhuman acts. He said that human killings are being glamorized and celebrated and while trade and commerce have become more important than the high values like human life and dignity, oppressed nations like Kashmir will never shun their path of resistance.—KMS