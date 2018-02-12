JKLF holds protest demo

Islamabad

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) held a protest demonstration outside the National Press Club, Islamabad, on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of prominent martyred liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and demanded of India to return the mortal remains of the martyred leaders Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru.

India had executed Muhammad Afzal Guru in Tihar jail on this day in 2013 and another prominent Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th February in 1984. The bodies of the two martyrs remain buried in the premises of the jail.

Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Abdul Hameed Lone, Saleem Haroon and Rafiq Butt addressing on the occasion paid glowing tributes to Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru and urged India to shift their mortal remains to the occupied territory for their proper burial. Hurriyet leaders, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Abdul Majeed Mir, Mir Tahir Masood, Syed Yusuf Naseem, Syed Abdullah Gilani, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Altaf Hussain Wani, Altaf Ahmad Butt, Shehzad Lolabi and Bashir Usmani attended the protest demo.

The protest demonstration was led by Saleem Haroon while Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Khurshid Mirza, Muhammad Afzal Baig, Saleem Butt, Engineer Jaleel Farid, Saleem Abbasi, Mazhar Kazmi, Farooq Naek, Zahid Saleem, Sardar Muhammad Hanif, Chaudhry Yaseen and Tanveer Aziz participated in the protest.—KMS