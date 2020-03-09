JKLF hails role of Kashmiri women in freedom struggle

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front while hailing the commitment of the Kashmiri women towards the freedom cause has said that an empowered and a righteous woman is the guarantor to a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir, which is free from subjugation of India.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Kashmiri women are the worst victims of Indian military aggression and state terrorism as thousands are waiting for their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers, who were arrested in front of their eyes from their houses by Indian troops and then were subjected to enforced disappearance in custody.

The spokesman citing the February 23, 1991 tragic incident said that it was the darkest day in the current movement of freedom of Kashmir when Indian forces mass raped dozens of chastised women in Kunan Poshpura area of Kapawara district.

As a Muslim and as a citizen of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, our struggle is against every person, group or mindset, which wants women deprived of her original and fundamental rights. He said that in the ongoing struggle for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir, the role of Kashmiri women is unforgettable and their sacrifices are no less than men. He said that Kashmiri women on both sides of the Line of Control are playing their role in the freedom movement.

The spokesman said that no nation in the world whose women are playing their role in the freedom movement along with men and sacrificing their lives cannot be deprived of freedom for a long time.—KMS