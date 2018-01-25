JKLF denounces continued illegal detention of Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has condemned the continued illegal detention of party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Yasin Malik was arrested along with another JKLF leader Ghulam Muhammad Butt and lodged at Srinagar Central Jail on a four-day judicial remand. He is still languishing in the jail. Police, yesterday, secured a fresh judicial remand against JKLF chairman and others extending their custody till 27th January.”

The spokesman condemning the prolonging of the imprisonment of Yasin Malik and JKLF zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal said that the so-called rulers were busy strangulating Kashmiris’ voices by choking political space, detaining and house arresting resistance leaders, beating and torturing young and old, vandalizing and looting public and private properties.

Meanwhile, JKLF condemned ransacking of houses by the Indian forces’ personnel in Redwani area of Kulgam district during a cordon and search operation.—KMS