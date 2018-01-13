JKLF concerned over detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

The JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri youth were being tortured, terrorized and humiliated by the Indian police and other forces and pushed to the wall.

He said that a delegation from Sonawari visited the JKLF office and informed the party leaders about the torture and intimidation to which youth of the area were being subjected to by the occupational forces.—KMS