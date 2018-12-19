JKLF chairman remanded in police custody

Srinagar

Chairman Jammu Kashmir liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik and others who were arrested by police on 17th December 2018 from Budshah Chowk have been booked by police under 307 and many others charges and remanded to police custody for four more days.

JKLF chairman along with Mushtaq Ajmal, Muhammad Hanif Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganie, Shakir Ahmad Ahangar, Fayaz Ahmad and Basharat Ahmad were arrested by police under U/S 107 and 151. Police on Tuesday presented these inmates before concerned Tehsildar seeking a permission to send them to central jail but he ordered police to release all arrested on personal bond as per law. Police then using its old tactics re-arrested Yasin Sahib and others under various concocted charges like US 307,336,353,353,427,148,147, 147,152.

On Wednesday all detainees including JKLF ailing chairman were first taken to police hospital for a routine medical checkup and then presented before the honorable court of 3rd Munsif. Senior lawyer Advocate Bashir Sideeq represented Yasin Sahib and others at the court and argued against the police FIR.—KMS

