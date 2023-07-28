Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has appealed to the Kashmiri people across the Line of Control to organize joint protests on August 5 against Indian aggression and political victimization of Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The JKLF in a statement issued in Srinagar welcomed the call for a joint protest rally by the British Kashmiri community on August 5 in London terming it a good move. The statement also called for observing complete strike in IIOJK.

The statement said, the JKLF continues to communicate with international human rights organizations to muster support for the release of Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The JKLF said that the current Indian government led by Narendra Singh Modi is now hell bent on awarding death penalty to Muhammad Yasin Malik after sentencing him to life imprisonment in concocted and politically motivated cases.

Moreover, Posters have appeared, in Srinagar, rejecting the illegal and unilateral Indian moves of August 5, 2019, and appealing to the Kashmiris to observe the day as Black Day in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019 the Modi-led Hindutva government abrogated Kashmir’s special status and divided it into two union territories besides imposing military siege in the territory.

The poster called the day as “Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir”. The posters said that masses of Jammu and Kashmir are demanding reversing of actions of 5 August 2019, resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions, release of all political prisoners and end to human right violations in IIOJK. The posters urged the Indian Judiciary to give an urgent hearing and disposal to the representations before the courts and restore the special status of IIOJK.

The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Vareseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir and Sadai-e-Mazloom Jammu and Kashmir. —KMS