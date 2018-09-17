JKLF activists, others offer funeral prayers in absentia

Srinagar

Activists of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front led by their chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and people from different walks of life offered funeral prayers in absentia for the five militants killed in a gunfight with the forces, and an unarmed youth, killed in forces firing, in Kulgam district on Saturday, a JKLF spokesman said in a statement.

He said the call for offering funeral prayers in absentia was given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL). JKLF chairman prayed for peace to departed and expressed solidarity with their bereaved families.

Malik also condemned the “ongoing oppression throughout Kashmir.”—GK

