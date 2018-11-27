JKLC holds seminar on Kashmir

Staff Reporter

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation cell (JKLC ) with collaboration of All Kashmir Forum held a seminar on Kashmir here on Tuesday. Member AJK Legislative Assembly Sehrish Qammar, member Kashmir Council Abdul Khaliq wasi, Hurriat Leader Altaf Wani, Secretary Kashmir Liberation Cell Mansoor Qadir Dar and D.G Liberation Cell Fida Kiani addressed the seminar.

While addressing the seminar, MLA Sehrish Qammar said that it was need of the hour to follow right direction on Kashmir issue. She said that Indian Film Industry was using movies to propagate against the Pakistan negatively, I demand to Pakistan government for banning the playing of Indian movies in Pakistan, she said.

She said founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam had connected Pakistan and Kashmir, we in the light of the sayings of Quaid e Azam will get freedom from the Indian occupation.

She said that Indian forces were badly involved in human rights violation particularly using of pellet guns against the children. She urged upon the youth to utilize the social media fully to expose the Indian brutalities.

Abdul Khaliq wasi appritiated the efforts of students of Islamic university Islamabad for organising such seminar ..

