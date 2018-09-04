JKFM denounces arrest of youth

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM) has denounced the arrest of youth in Mandhar area of Poonch district and demanded their immediate release.

The JKFM Chairman, Mohammad Sharif Sartaj in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the arrested youth were holding a protest demonstration against the Indian move to abrogate 35-A of the Indian Constitution, which grants special rights to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir

He appealed to the international human rights organizations to take notice of the arrest of innocent youth and play role in their immediate and unconditional release.

Meanwhile, the patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Farida Behanji in a statement in Srinagar condemned the police raids on the residences of Hurriyat leaders and activists and described it the frustration of the authorities.—KMS

