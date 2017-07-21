JKCC to resist moves against eroding article 370

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Coordination Committee (JKCC), an amalgam of traders organizations, reiterating its stand to oppose the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the territory by India, has said that it will resist all moves aimed at eroding special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of Indian Constitution.

The JKCC in a statement in Srinagar said that it would intensify its programme to restore original constitutional position enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

The statement said that in a meeting of JKCC held under the chairmanship of Mohammad Yaseen Khan,—KMS