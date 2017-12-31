JKAP delegation briefs Katsunori on karate activities in Pakistan

Khudam Subhani

Islamabad

A Japan Karate Association Pakistan delegation, led by its chief Hussain Ali Changezi Sensei, called on head of Public Affairs and First Secretary, embassy of Japan Mr.Katsunori Ashida yesterday.

Hussain Changezi briefed Mr.Katsunori Ashida about the activities and programmes of Japan Karate Association Pakistan in order to promote karate in this region as well as especially about recent visit to Japan to learn most latest fighting tecniques, referee and judging courses.

Katsunori Ashida appreciated the sincere efforts of Japan Karate Association Pakistan for the promotion and development of JKA karate in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, talking to delegation Katsunori Ashida assured his all support and cooperation to Japan Karate Association Pakistan for promotion of Karate and welfare of players of Karate belonging to Pakistan. Further, he congratulated Hussain Ali Changazi and Aamir Mehmoob for passing their judging courses and instructors examination successfully while representing Pakistan at the occasion of world karate training camp participated by a number of countries from all over the world in Tokyo.

Japan Karate Association Pakistan delegation besides Hussain Ali Changezi Sensei included Joint Secretary of JKA Nasrullah Sensei and secretary JKA Islamabad Aamir Mehboob.