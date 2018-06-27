JK Rowling sends goodies to students of Kashmir school

Jammu

It was in April this year that a 12 year old girl Kulsam, from Jammu and Kashmir’s school wrote a heartwarming letter to her favourite author JK Rowling. “I am not inspired by J K Rowling only because she writes well but also because she faced many difficulties but never gave up,” the 12-year-old’s heartwarming letter to the author said.

The letter which was posted by her teacher on Twitter went viral and much to everyone’s surprise, the author not only replied but asked for her full name and address since she wanted to send them something. And then two months later Rowling surprised them all yet again by sending a huge box filled with goodies.

The box had contained inscribed books, Harry Potter merchandise a handwritten note. Once they received the parcel, many teachers and students tweeted about the same, tagging Rowling and sharing pictures and details of the content. The school’s director Sabbah Haji Baji tweeted, “hello, world. so @jk_rowling sent a huge gift box for kulsum and friends. handwritten note, inscribed book, and this is almost too much to handle”.

Rowling acknowledged that too and replied saying, “I’m so happy it got there! I was getting worried.”.—KT