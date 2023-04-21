J&K resistance character Raja Haider Khan remembered

20th April 2023 marks the 57th death anniversary of Raja Muhammad Haider Khan, an important resis-tance character who played a significant role in the freedom movement against the Hindu Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speakers at different functions held in Muzaf-farabad paid glowing tributes to Raja Muhammad Haider Khan. They said he was a great leader with a vision to unite the Kashmiris. Before the Partition, Raja Haider Khan spearheaded the resistance movement in Muzaffarabad and surroundings against the anti-Muslim Maharaja.

In 1947, he joined freedom activities in war of Kashmir liberation and organized freedom struggle in Muzaffarabad/Poonch areas and forced Dogra forces to abandon the areas.

The speakers maintained that Raja Haider Khan always endeavored for the realization of the right to self-determination of people in Indian illegally Oc-cupied Jammu and Kashmir and had a deep concern for the people of the occupied territory.

It is primary responsibility to carry forward the mission of great leaders and continue to support the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris in IIOJK, they added.—KMS