J&K constitution not subordinate to India’s

Art 157 (2) gives protection to State laws

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, legal experts have said that the parties defending Article 35-A in the Indian Supreme Court should plead that the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution is not subordinate to the Indian Constitution.

Senior advocate, Syed Tasaduq Hussain in an interview in Srinagar Tuesday said, “Many aspects in context of historical evolution of Kashmir’s relationship with India can also be debated in the Indian apex court.”

Former Judge of occupied Kashmir High Court, Justice Hasnain Masoodi said Indian Constitution and Jammu and Kashmir Constitution are two separate constitutions constituted by two separate constituent assemblies. “The two constitutions work within their own spheres and we cannot say one is subordinate to the other,” he said.

Advocate Reyaz Khawar said, Indian Constitution and Jammu and Kashmir constitution are two different Constitutions which have to run “parallel and one cannot override the other”.

“The J&K Constitution’s Article 157 (2) gives protection to the laws, notifications, government orders passed by the erstwhile Maharajas, meaning thereby that the state subject laws, Land Alienation Act and the laws relating to employment and contesting elections in the state are protected by the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Advocate Khawar said that Article 35-A was not passed by the Parliament of India neither could be abrogated by it because this Article was related to matters which were within the domain of the legislature of occupied Kashmir. He said, the Parliament of India cannot make any law regarding the matters which come under the domain of government or legislature of occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Center for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) in collaboration with other civil society groups organized a seminar at Dak Bungalow in Baramulla to discuss the impending threat to demography of Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Hindu extremist government in New Delhi.

Speakers from various civil society organizations, members of Bar Association Baramulla and other activists spoke at length on how to protect Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution that defines the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The speakers said that for safeguarding the article 35-A “Kashmiri people will not even hesitate to shed their blood”.

Noted academician and Chairperson of Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies, Professor Hameeda Nayeem, said that Kashmiris would foil every attempt to abrogate Article 35-A and any such misadventure would prove disastrous for India.

“Israel is godfather of India. Indian government wants to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir like Israel did in Palestine. But we will not let it happen. We will face bullets but will not allow them to abrogate Article 35-A,” Hameeda Nayeem said. She said, Article 35-A bars Indian citizens to acquire land rights or jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Civil society activist, Syed Shakeel Qalandar, said the narrative unleashed by RSS and BJP in India is dangerous. “We have to face this narrative and generate public opinion in our favor. Media has duty to make people aware about article 35-A. Every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir irrespective of religion and region must come forward to safeguard the constitutional provision,” Qalandar said.

Another civil society activist, Abdul Majeed Zargar, warned that any attempt to abrogate Article 35-A would be resisted, tooth and nail. “Article 35-A bars Indians to abrogate the laws and orders constituted in 1927. Now after 70 years, they want to change the demography in Kashmir by abrogating Article 35-A,” he added.

Members of Sikh Civil Society, advocates from Baramulla court and other youth activists also participated in the seminar.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp