The Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has slammed the Jammu and Kashmir authorities for selectively terminating Kashmiri employees from service by labelling them as ”terrorist sympathisers”.

Mehbooba’s reaction comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Bank sacked its chief manager Sajad Ahmad Bazaz.

”Selectively terminating Kashmiri employees by wrongfully dubbing them as terrorist sympathisers has been normalized,” she tweeted. ”The accused isn’t given a chance to prove his innocence with the government acting as judge & jury. This hooliganism is meant to frighten Kashmiris into submission,” she added.—KMS