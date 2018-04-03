JIT’s trickery against me stands exposed: Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Monday claimed that the trickery of the Joint Investigation Team has been exposed as he appeared at the accountability court in the Avenfield reference case.

The three-time premier was addressing the media outside the accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against him and his family.

The deposed premier also reiterated that no corruption charges have been proven against him and further alleged that the cases are being actively pursued to ensure that the PML-N does not win the upcoming elections.

The PML-N leader maintained that despite all the conspiracies against the party and its leaders, PML-N will win general elections.

“These are not the Senate elections that someone can stop them [people]. This is the nation’s voice and no one can silence it. There are a few people who are trying to stop PML-N from succeeding but that is not going to hamper the spirit of people,” said Nawaz while commenting on the people’s will to reelect PML-N

“The entire nation knows the reality of the case and it is evident that the courts are persistent to get me behind the bars. There’s no charge of corruption against me but the case is still going on,” said Sharif while commenting further on the Panamagate case and the JIT formed to probe it.

“We did not boycott the case but fought it. Questions such as what we stole, where did we steal from, how much we stole were not answered by Wajid Zia. This proves that the verdict was only based on Iqama and the supposed salary I was being given,” Nawaz maintained.

The Supreme Court in May 2017 formed a six-member JIT to probe into the offshore business of the Sharif family in line with its April 20 verdict.

The officials included in the JIT were: Brigadier Nauman Saeed from the Inter-Services Intelligence, Brigadier Kamran Khurshid from the Military Intelligence, Aamer Aziz from the State Bank of Pakistan, Bilal Rasool from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Irfan Naeem Mangi from the National Accountability Bureau and Wajid Zia from the Federal Investigation Agency.

“We are contesting the case and did not boycott it even though my heart told me to. It was the right decision as the JIT’s lies and Panama bench’s decisions would not have been exposed otherwise,” he asserted.

He claimed that Wajid Zia, a senior law enforcement official who headed the Panama case JIT which probed the Sharif family’s assets, failed to disclose any corruption.