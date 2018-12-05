JIT wrongly named me owner of Hassan’s assets: Nawaz

Flagship reference

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif while recording his statements in the Flagship reference case at the accountability court said that he was wrongfully named the owner of assets belonging to Hassan Nawaz by the joint investigation team (JIT).

Accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik conducted the hearing on Wednesday during which former Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president appeared before the court and recorded his statements before the court.

The former premier has recorded responses to 136 questions, while he will most likely record the answers of the remaining four questions on Thursday.

Nawaz stated that charges against him were politically motivated. “No charges have been proved, still will submit the documents to the court,” he said adding that on the basis of ‘JIT’s one-sided report’, references were drawn up against him.

“Hasan Nawaz made the assets, and the JIT wrongly named me the owner of the assets,” former premier claimed.

“Apart from Wajid Zia and investigation officer Kamran, no witnesses recorded statements against me. Both of them tried to frame me, both also stated that no such document was found which showed that my children were under my care.”

On being questioned about the Flagship reference by Judge Arshad Malik, Nawaz replied that his children used to buy flats and later sold them after decor. “They would also sell a company under the flat name.”

The judge remarked that “through Hussain Nawaz the money went to Hassan Nawaz, if Hussain had appeared, the matter would have been resolved. Even if the Qataris had appeared before the court matter could have been resolved.”

