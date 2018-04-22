JIT to probe ‘target killer’ affiliated with Altaf-led MQM

Observer Report

A six-member Joint Investigation Team has been formed to probe Raeesuddin alias Raees Mamma, a notorious target killer affiliated with Altaf-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

The Inspector-General of Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja had requested for an investigation team to inquire into the allegations levelled against Raees in a dozen FIRs. The team will be headed by Senior Superintendent of Police East Zone, Investigations III Korangi, Zulfiqar Maher.

The team will constitute of one member each from the Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau Sindh, Counter-Terrorism Department, Rangers and from the police special branch.

The home ministry of Sindh has directed the team to conclude the investigation in two weeks time.

