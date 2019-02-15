JIT to probe murder of student Didar Hussain

Gilgit

Gilgit-Baltistan home department has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe murder of the 14-year-old student Didar Hussain in Tashnalut village of Ishkoman. The JIT has been constituted on the request of SSP Ghizer Sultan Faisal. The JIT would be headed by SSP Ishaque Hussain and would include DSP Hanan, Inspector Rehmat Baig, Inspector Sadat Ali and two other officials of intelligence agencies.

On the direction of SSP Ghizer, Police incorporated sections 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the First Information Report (FIR) filed against the perpetrators. The case was previously registered under clauses 302, 377 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code. A source in Police Department informed that the arrested perpetrators would be shifted soon to the Investigation Wing of Police in Gilgit for proper investigation.

Meanwhile Ajayib Khan, the father of deceased Didar Hussain, has demanded from the authorities to arrest the real culprits and give them exemplary punishment. In an application to the SHO Immit Police Station, he has requested to also nominate Farooq son of Chalu Khan and Abdul Manan son of Sabeel from Tashnalut village in the FIR. The victim’s family has also expressed the fear of consequences for pursuing the murder case of their beloved son. It has been reported that the nominated family.—APP

