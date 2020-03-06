JIT to probe into Aziz Memon murder case

Staff Reporter

The Sindh government has ordered the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the murder case of journalist Aziz Memon. The Sindh home department issued the notification for formation of 9-member JIT after Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s approval. The JIT comprises of Police, IT and special branch officers. According to sources, Additional Inspector General (AIG) police will head the JIT, which will investigate causes, motives and all other aspects of journalist Aziz Memon’s murder. The JIT will record statements and submit its report within 15 days. Earlier brother of Aziz Memon, Hafeez Memon demanded of the authorities to form a joint investigation team (JIT) or a judicial body to probe into the death. President Mehrabpur Press Club Memon was strangulated to death in Naushero Feroze district of the Sindh.