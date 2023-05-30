JIT summons Imran Khan in corps commander house attack case today

Lahore: Former prime minister Imran Khan has been summoned today (Tuesday) by a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the violent attack on the Lahore corps commander’s house (Jinnah House) on May 9.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has been asked to appear before the team at 4 pm at the Qilla Gujjar police headquarters.

Imran Khan’s arrest earlier this month sparked days of street protests, after which the PTI leaders’ exodus started, as security forces launched a crackdown against the party following the attacks on civil and military institutions, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Lahore corps commander’s house.

The Punjab Home Department constituted 10 different JITs to conduct a probe into the attacks and violent protests on May 9, which the army dubbed as “Black Day”.

After receiving the notice from the JIT, Imran Khan consulted with his legal team, but it has not been yet confirmed whether the PTI chairman will appear before the probe body or not.