JIT summoned Maryam, Safdar without evidence: Wajid

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The accountability court, hearing the corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and family, was informed by JIT head Wajid Zia that the team issued summons to Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar prior to obtaining Robert Radley’s report or evidence stating that the former premier’s daughter was the beneficial owner of Avenfield apartments.

During Zia’s cross-examination by Maryam Nawaz’s counsel, Amjad Parvez, the court was informed that the Supreme Court verdict of April 4 had directed former premier Nawaz Sharif, and sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz to cooperate with the investigation whenever required by the team.

“No specific directions were given for Maryam and Safdar,” Zia informed the court.

The JIT head also informed the court that Maryam and Safdar were first summoned on June 25 and then on June 27, 2017, which was prior to Robert Radley’s statement and none of the witnesses had mentioned Maryam’s ownership of the Avenfield apartments. He further stated that the Federal Investigation Agency’s British Virgin Islands letters had been received by that date.

“None of the witnesses had named Maryam, neither had they mentioned that the trust deeds [of Nelson & Nescol Ltd] were falsified or fake by June 25,” Zia informed the court. The trust deed was dated February 2, 2006, and had signatures of Maryam, Hussain, Waqar Ahmed and Jeremy Freeman who was a representative of a legal firm.

“The SC had asked the JIT a question regarding the real and beneficial owner of Nelson & Nescol,” Zia told the court as Parvez questioned SC’s role in the investigation.

In the April 20, 2017 order, the 13 questions formulated by the SC did not contain trust deeds, stated the defence counsel, to which Zia replied that the court had said such a question is related to the matter of record and therefore would be read at a relevant time.

On Wednesday, Haris concluded Zia’s cross-examination focusing on JIT’s members which led Nawaz to say, “I am not a terrorist that a member of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) needs to be part of the JIT.”