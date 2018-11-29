JIT report says Swati misused his office

Islamabad IGP transfer

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A joint investigation team (JIT) report on the Islamabad police chief’s transfer – submitted in the Supreme Court on Thursday – has concluded that Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Azam Swati misused his office and was given special treatment by authorities.

Swati, a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was accused of playing a role in the transfer of former Islamabad Inspector General of Police Jan Mohammad — an allegation over which the SC had pondered taking action against him under Article 62 of the Constitution before forming a JIT.

The former IGP’s transfer took place after Swati’s son registered a case against a family of slum dwellers for allegedly trespassing on his family’s land. Five people, including two women, were arrested for trespassing on the land and beating up Swati’s guards.

They were released after a day’s detention as police said a settlement had been reached between the minister and the detained family.

The JIT report, which was submitted to the Supreme Court Thursday, deduced that Swati, by virtue of his post, “wielded his influence and prevailed upon the authorities by misusing his office and profile, leading to the arbitrary

