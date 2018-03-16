JIT report is based on lies, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD : State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that JIT report is based on lies as no evidence has been found yet.

Talking to media outside accountability court, Marriyum maintained that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified over unorganized evidences and Iqamah.

She said that Nawaz Sharif talks of sanctity of vote whereas the judges of accountability court are also trying to do the same.

“The arrangement of Wajid Zia’s record is not correct. When it was presented before the court, the judge had asked to rectify the arrangement. Following this, Wajid Zia fell ill. All the proofs against Nawaz Sharif like this. This is a great misfortune and point to ponder,” said the Information Minister.

Orignally published by INP